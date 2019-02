SAN ANTONIO - Fondue Recipe:

12 oz. high quality chocolate

1 1/3 cup heavy cream

Pinch of salt

Place Chocolate in medium bowl. Bring cream and salt to a boil in a small saucepan and pour the hot cream over the chocolate. Let sit and allow chocolate to soften for about 3 minutes. Whisk the chocolate until smooth. Transfer mixture to fondue pot, warm pot with stereo for 5 minutes and then it is ready to serve .

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.