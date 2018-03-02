San Antonio Botanical Garden opens Family Adventure Garden

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for some family fun!

San Antonio Botanical Garden will open the new exhibit, Family Adventure Garden on Saturday, March 3.

Kids can explore 15 fun spaces featuring: Tumble Hill, Muhly Maze, Thunder Ridge, Greehey Family Foundation No Name Creek and much more!

Parents and caregivers will find many activities to enjoy within the Family Adventure Garden for resting, picnicking and socializing with friends.

Don't worry about food for the kiddos.

There will be food trucks on site or you can stop by the Garden Gift Shop for a healthy snack.

There will also be stroller parking, restrooms, shaded areas and water refill stations in the Family Adventure Garden.

Family Adventure Garden grand opening information:

Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony: Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m.

Special guest- Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Opening weekend activities are included with general admission

Members enjoy free admission

More pictures are below in the slideshow.

For more information about the San Antonio Botanical Garden, you can visit sabot.org or call 210-536-1400.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.