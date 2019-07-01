Take your Fourth of July party to next level with Tootie Pie Co.

SAN ANTONIO - Tootie Pie Co. and the Cake Plate in Austin have joined forces to create the tastiest desserts at their new location in Dripping Springs. Scott Calvert, of Tootie Pie Co., shares tips on how to assemble its signature lemon drop cake made with vodka provided by its neighbors, Deep Eddy Vodka.

To assemble the lemon drop cake, begin with one layer of premade lemon cake and soak it in vodka. Next, spread lemon buttercream on the top portion of the cake only. Repeat this process for two more cake layers. On the last layer of cake, spread vanilla buttercream all over the top and sides of the cake. Last but not least, sprinkle the cake with colored sugar.

In addition to its lemon drop cake, top sellers for the summer include its peach and cream pie, key lime pie, Neapolitan cake and whopping 6-pound apple pie that pairs well with vanilla ice cream.

Tootie Pie Co. and the Cake Plate also make custom cakes of your choosing. From burger cakes to dragon cakes, they have the tools to make your cake dreams come true.

Until Tuesday, July 2, you can order any cake or pie for $10 off and get it delivered straight to your doorstep just in time for your Fourth of July festivities.

For more information on how to order delicious desserts from Tootie Pie Co. and the Cake Plate, visit the company's website.

