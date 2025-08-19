These restaurants, businesses in the San Antonio area were named finalists for SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to reveal the finalists for SA Picks 2025!
In the nomination period, we asked you to choose San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.
We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Each category was then narrowed down to three to eight finalists, based on the number of nominations.
See the full list of finalists in KSAT’s 2025 SA Picks below! You’ll be able to vote on your favorite on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Make sure to keep up with KSAT for more information on how to vote.
Arts & Entertainment
Amusement Park:
- Morgan’s Wonderland
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Art Gallery:
- Cualtzin Arte
- San Antonio Museum of Art - SAMA
- Witte
Family Entertainment:
- ARS Entertainment
- Cool Crest Miniature Golf
- Seaworld
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Local Band/Artist:
- Carbonlily
- INOHA
- Piñata Protest
- Pug Johnson
Movie Theater:
- Alamo Drafthouse
- Casa Blanca
- City Base
- Flix Brewhouse
- Palladium
- Regal Huebner Oaks
- Santikos
Museum:
- Doseum
- San Antonio Museum of Art - SAMA
- The McNay
- Witte Museum
Automotive
Auto Detailing:
- The Wash Tub
Auto Parts:
- Advance Auto Parts Perrin Beitel
- AutoZone
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
Auto Repair/Body Shop:
- 2 Aces Auto Repair & Accessories
- Christian Brothers Automotive- Stevens Ranch
- Lopez Automotive Repair
- Summit Automotive
- Thrash Automotive Repair Shop
Car Wash:
- All American Car Wash
- Bubble Wash
- Go Car Wash
- The Wash Tub
Dealership:
- Ancira
- Boerne Toyota
- Gunn Chevrolet
- San Antonio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
- Universal Toyota
Tires:
- Anthony’s Planet Pickup
- Cordova Auto Center
- Costco
- Discount Tire
- Jaime’s Tire & Muffler
Beauty
Barber:
- Champ the Barber
- Dre Daniels
- JFADEZ
Barbershop:
- Brickhouse Barbershop
- JFADEZ
- Krowned Beard and Barber
Hair Salon:
- JFADEZ
- Nickie’s Hair Studio
- The Colour Lounge
Hair Stylist:
- Maree Tisdale
- Nichole Childs
- Rochelle Petron
Massage/Spa:
- Crooked Braids
- Glamonark Studio
- Massage Heights
- Niria Velasquez- Laque
Nail Salon:
- Goddess Nails
- Lee Nail Bar (New Braunfels)
- Monaco Nail Lounge
- Venetian Nails - Cibolo
Tattoo Parlor/Piercing:
- Altar Tattoo Studio
- Bright & Bold Tattoo
- Electric Panther
- Ez Tattoo
- Flesh Electric Tattoo
- John Smith
- Twisted Tatoo Angel
Waxing/Threading:
- Diamond Wax Bar
- Glamonark Studio
- Thaamaddhatter
Fashion
Alterations/Tailor:
- Chicago Custom Tailor
- Dutch Boy Cleaners
- Jose Luis Tailoring and Alterations
- Ruiz Tailor Shop
Children’s Clothing:
- Golden Child Boutique
- The Children’s Place
Dry Cleaners:
- Culpepper
- Dutch Boy Cleaners
- Unifirst
Jewelry:
- Ironside Antique Mall
- James Avery
- Kay’s
- Kendra Scott La Cantera
Men’s Clothing:
- Dillard’s
- On Par Golf Apparel
- Penner’s
Thrift/Resale:
- Family Thrift Store
- Ironside Antique
- Texas Thrift
- Uptown Cheapskate
Women’s Clothing:
- Defiant Boutique
- Dillard’s
- GoGo Boutique
- Maurices
Fitness
Cheer/Gymnastics:
- Cheer Rage All Stars
- Spirit Athletics Gems
- Stars Vipers
- Strikerz Allstars
Dance Studio:
- Earle Cobb Dance Studio
- Jazzercise San Antonio North
- TJ’s Dance Factory
Gym:
- Gold’s Gym
- Planet Fitness
- The Program
Martial Arts:
- Club Wolf Pack
Personal Trainer:
- Adrienne Smith
- Chris Buckley
- Ray Garza - On Par Golf
- Willie Nelson
Physical Therapy:
- Berco Rosin
- CORE Physical Therapy
- Chris Buckley
- Liberty Rehabilitation Specialists
- Methodist Hospital In-House Rehab
- Momentum Helotes
- TSAO
- UT Health
Yoga Studio:
- Crunch Fitness
- Life Time
Zumba:
- Crunch Fitness - Mr. Come on Somebody
- Gold’s Gym
- Trufit
Food
American:
- Chili’s
- Good Time Charlie’s
- Mambo Seafood
Asian:
- Golden Wok
- Oolong Chinese Bistro
- Wok This Way
BBQ:
- B&B Smokehouse
- B-Daddy’s
- Blanco BBQ
- Smokey Mo’s BBQ
Bakery:
- Bakery Lorraine
- La Fiesta
- La Panaderia
- Mario’s Bakery
Brunch:
- Guenther House
- Magnolia Pancake Haus
- Max and Louie’s
Burgers:
- Burger Boy
- Chris Madrid’s
- Whataburger
Coffee Shops:
- Folklores
- PJ’s Coffee
- Starbucks
- Theory
Food Trucks:
- El Panzon Tacos
- Naco Mexican
- Wok Wey
Franchise/Chain:
- Almighty Spices
- Burger Boy
- Whataburger
Fries:
- Burger Boy
- McDonald’s
- Whataburger
- Wingstop
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt:
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Dairy Queen
- Orange Leaf
Italian:
- Olive Garden
- Paesano’s
- Pompeii Italian Grill
Meat Market:
- Culebra Meat Market
- Granzin’s
- Penshorn’s, Marion
- Pruski’s Meat Market
- Pullman Market
- Schotts
Mediterranean:
- Cava
- Dallah Mediterranean Cuisine
- Ladino
- Mina & Dimi’s Greek House
- Papouli’s Greek Grill
- Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Mexican/Tex-Mex:
- Blanco Cafe
- Frank’s Pollo Asado Los Nortenos
- Las Palapas
- Mambo Seafood
- Nicha’s
- Panchito’s
- Taco Cabana
Pizza:
- Domino’s
- MAAR’s Pizza & More
- Mattenga’s Pizzeria
- So Flo at HEB
Sandwich Shop:
- Firehouse Subs
- Gino’s Deli
- Subway
- Zito’s
Seafood:
- Mambo Seafood
- Pappadeaux
- Sea Island Shrimp House
Steakhouse:
- Blu Prime Steakhouse
- Bohanan’s
- Saltgrass Steak House
- Texas Roadhouse
Sushi:
- HEB
- Sushi Zushi
- Umiya Sushi
Sweets:
- Bakery Lorraine
- Baklovah Bakery & Sweets
- Four Kings Bakery
Tacos:
- Las Palapas
- Mambo Seafood
- Taco Palenque
- Tacos N Salsa
Vegetarian/Vegan:
- Cava
- Mambo Seafood
- Vegan Avenue
Wings:
- Anchor Bar
- MAAR’s Pizza & More
- Pluckers Wing Bar
- Wingstop
Nightlife
Bar:
- Horizons and More
- River North Icehouse
- The Bend Sports Bar
Brewery:
- Alamo Beer
- Back Unturned
- Breakaway Brewing Company
- River North Icehouse
Dancing:
- Bonham Exchange
- Horizons and More
- La Roca Cantina
- Sundown Social
Happy Hour:
- Las Palapas
- Pericos Mexican Restaurant
- River North Icehouse
Late-Night Eats:
- Las Palapas
- Tacoqueto
- The Bend Sports Bar
- Whataburger
Live Music:
- Horizons And More
- River North Icehouse
- THE ETTA MOBILE MUSIC VENUE
- Vibes Event Center
Margaritas:
- El Mirasol
- Las Palapas
- Pericos Mexican Restaurant
- River North Icehouse
Pub:
- River North Icehouse
- The Cottage Pub
- The Thursty Turtle
- Three Star Bar
Services
Banking:
- Broadway Bank
- Frost Bank
- Security Service Federal Credit Union
Dentist:
- 7 to 7 Dental
- Dr. Jennifer Kuna
- Parsi Family Dentistry
Dog Grooming:
- Erta’s Pet Grooming
- Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming
- Zoomin Groomin
Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:
- Bryan Raynes
- Fiesta Medals Direct
- Monarch Trophy Studio
HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling:
- Air Cantu
- Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating
- Tarango Air
Home Repair:
- Concept Windows, Siding & Roofing
- Handy Squad Home Services, Inc
- Presidio Roofing
House Cleaning:
- Barran Cleaning Solutions
- Cleangie Professional Cleaning and Services
- Maids on a Mission
- The White Glove Maid Service
Photographer/Photo Studio:
- Alison Rios
- Josh Huskin
- Julian Ledezma
- Kevin R Conlon Photography
Plumbing:
- Beyer Boys
- Sewerman Plumbing
- The Bearded Plumber
Primary Care Physician:
- Dr Carlos Roldan
- Dr. Eva Vosta
- Dr. Rickerson
- Texas Cardiac and Vascular Specialists
- Thomas Mieras
Public Relations/Promotions:
- JMT Media
- talkStrategy
Real Estate Agent:
- Cara Sutterfield Pinnacle Realty Group
- Chad Walling
- Melissa Chaidez
- Robert Diaz
Tutoring/Music Lessons:
- Carla Fikes guitar lessons
- Lynette De Vaughn-Baker/Prep4Life Educational Resources
- Musical Arts Center of San Antonio (MACSA)
Veterinarian:
- Acres North Animal Clinic
- Banfi
- Deerfield Animal Hospital
- Dr. Olga Jaimez
Vision:
- America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses
- Dr. Anthony Webb/Webb Eye Associates
- Dr. Walton, Alamo City Eye
- Medina Eye Care
- Vision Source Dr. Mario Gutierrez
Shopping
Antiques:
- Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles
- Ironside Antique Mall
- Johns Road Antique Mall
Books:
- Barnes & Noble
- Half Price Books
- Nowhere Bookshop
Comics/Games:
- Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy
- Heroes and Fantasies
- Ironside Gaming
Furniture:
- Ironside Antique Mall
- Living Spaces
- Office Furniture Liquidations
Wedding & Event Planning
Cake:
- Cosmic Cakery
- Munch on Cakes
- The Exclusive Cake Shop
- Timeless Event Planning LLC
Caterer:
- Las Palapas - Joel Espinoza
- PG Special Events Catering
- The Board Couple
DJ:
- DJ Aftermath
- DJ Nee
- Jolie Espinosa
Florist:
- Flowerama
- Oakleaf Florist
- Petite Flower Shop
Hair Stylist:
- Fonz Landavazo Beltran
- Lotus Beauty TX
- Sarah Gonzales
- Winding Hair
Makeup Artist:
- Athina Mirelez
- Eliza Sinclair Beauty
- Miguel Cantu
Party Rentals:
- J’s Party Rentals
- My Event Paleta Cart SA
- Romo Royal Rentals
Photographer:
- Kevin R Conlon Photography
- Laynilous Photography
- Mandy Kadura- Infinite Photography
Planner:
- Laynilous Photography
- Sir Victor M. Garcia Wedding Planner
- Timeless Event Planning LLC
Wedding Dress:
- Bridal Connection
- Celebrations in New Braunfels
- Victor M Garcia
A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!