These restaurants, businesses in the San Antonio area were named finalists for SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to reveal the finalists for SA Picks 2025!

In the nomination period, we asked you to choose San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Each category was then narrowed down to three to eight finalists, based on the number of nominations.

See the full list of finalists in KSAT’s 2025 SA Picks below! You’ll be able to vote on your favorite on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Make sure to keep up with KSAT for more information on how to vote.

Arts & Entertainment

Amusement Park:

Morgan’s Wonderland

SeaWorld San Antonio

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Art Gallery:

Cualtzin Arte

San Antonio Museum of Art - SAMA

Witte

Family Entertainment:

ARS Entertainment

Cool Crest Miniature Golf

Seaworld

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Local Band/Artist:

Carbonlily

INOHA

Piñata Protest

Pug Johnson

Movie Theater:

Alamo Drafthouse

Casa Blanca

City Base

Flix Brewhouse

Palladium

Regal Huebner Oaks

Santikos

Museum:

Doseum

San Antonio Museum of Art - SAMA

The McNay

Witte Museum

Automotive

Auto Detailing:

The Wash Tub

Auto Parts:

Advance Auto Parts Perrin Beitel

AutoZone

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Auto Repair/Body Shop:

2 Aces Auto Repair & Accessories

Christian Brothers Automotive- Stevens Ranch

Lopez Automotive Repair

Summit Automotive

Thrash Automotive Repair Shop

Car Wash:

All American Car Wash

Bubble Wash

Go Car Wash

The Wash Tub

Dealership:

Ancira

Boerne Toyota

Gunn Chevrolet

San Antonio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Universal Toyota

Tires:

Anthony’s Planet Pickup

Cordova Auto Center

Costco

Discount Tire

Jaime’s Tire & Muffler

Beauty

Barber:

Champ the Barber

Dre Daniels

JFADEZ

Barbershop:

Brickhouse Barbershop

JFADEZ

Krowned Beard and Barber

Hair Salon:

JFADEZ

Nickie’s Hair Studio

The Colour Lounge

Hair Stylist:

Maree Tisdale

Nichole Childs

Rochelle Petron

Massage/Spa:

Crooked Braids

Glamonark Studio

Massage Heights

Niria Velasquez- Laque

Nail Salon:

Goddess Nails

Lee Nail Bar (New Braunfels)

Monaco Nail Lounge

Venetian Nails - Cibolo

Tattoo Parlor/Piercing:

Altar Tattoo Studio

Bright & Bold Tattoo

Electric Panther

Ez Tattoo

Flesh Electric Tattoo

John Smith

Twisted Tatoo Angel

Waxing/Threading:

Diamond Wax Bar

Glamonark Studio

Thaamaddhatter

Fashion

Alterations/Tailor:

Chicago Custom Tailor

Dutch Boy Cleaners

Jose Luis Tailoring and Alterations

Ruiz Tailor Shop

Children’s Clothing:

Golden Child Boutique

The Children’s Place

Dry Cleaners:

Culpepper

Dutch Boy Cleaners

Unifirst

Jewelry:

Ironside Antique Mall

James Avery

Kay’s

Kendra Scott La Cantera

Men’s Clothing:

Dillard’s

On Par Golf Apparel

Penner’s

Thrift/Resale:

Family Thrift Store

Ironside Antique

Texas Thrift

Uptown Cheapskate

Women’s Clothing:

Defiant Boutique

Dillard’s

GoGo Boutique

Maurices

Fitness

Cheer/Gymnastics:

Cheer Rage All Stars

Spirit Athletics Gems

Stars Vipers

Strikerz Allstars

Dance Studio:

Earle Cobb Dance Studio

Jazzercise San Antonio North

TJ’s Dance Factory

Gym:

Gold’s Gym

Planet Fitness

The Program

Martial Arts:

Club Wolf Pack

Personal Trainer:

Adrienne Smith

Chris Buckley

Ray Garza - On Par Golf

Willie Nelson

Physical Therapy:

Berco Rosin

CORE Physical Therapy

Chris Buckley

Liberty Rehabilitation Specialists

Methodist Hospital In-House Rehab

Momentum Helotes

TSAO

UT Health

Yoga Studio:

Crunch Fitness

Life Time

Zumba:

Crunch Fitness - Mr. Come on Somebody

Gold’s Gym

Trufit

Food

American:

Chili’s

Good Time Charlie’s

Mambo Seafood

Asian:

Golden Wok

Oolong Chinese Bistro

Wok This Way

BBQ:

B&B Smokehouse

B-Daddy’s

Blanco BBQ

Smokey Mo’s BBQ

Bakery:

Bakery Lorraine

La Fiesta

La Panaderia

Mario’s Bakery

Brunch:

Guenther House

Magnolia Pancake Haus

Max and Louie’s

Burgers:

Burger Boy

Chris Madrid’s

Whataburger

Coffee Shops:

Folklores

PJ’s Coffee

Starbucks

Theory

Food Trucks:

El Panzon Tacos

Naco Mexican

THEBOMB.COM

Wok Wey

Franchise/Chain:

Almighty Spices

Burger Boy

Whataburger

Fries:

Burger Boy

McDonald’s

Whataburger

Wingstop

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt:

Cold Stone Creamery

Dairy Queen

Orange Leaf

Italian:

Olive Garden

Paesano’s

Pompeii Italian Grill

Meat Market:

Culebra Meat Market

Granzin’s

Penshorn’s, Marion

Pruski’s Meat Market

Pullman Market

Schotts

Mediterranean:

Cava

Dallah Mediterranean Cuisine

Ladino

Mina & Dimi’s Greek House

Papouli’s Greek Grill

Pasha Mediterranean Grill

Mexican/Tex-Mex:

Blanco Cafe

Frank’s Pollo Asado Los Nortenos

Las Palapas

Mambo Seafood

Nicha’s

Panchito’s

Taco Cabana

Pizza:

Domino’s

MAAR’s Pizza & More

Mattenga’s Pizzeria

So Flo at HEB

Sandwich Shop:

Firehouse Subs

Gino’s Deli

Subway

Zito’s

Seafood:

Mambo Seafood

Pappadeaux

Sea Island Shrimp House

Steakhouse:

Blu Prime Steakhouse

Bohanan’s

Saltgrass Steak House

Texas Roadhouse

Sushi:

HEB

Sushi Zushi

Umiya Sushi

Sweets:

Bakery Lorraine

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets

Four Kings Bakery

Tacos:

Las Palapas

Mambo Seafood

Taco Palenque

Tacos N Salsa

Vegetarian/Vegan:

Cava

Mambo Seafood

Vegan Avenue

Wings:

Anchor Bar

MAAR’s Pizza & More

Pluckers Wing Bar

Wingstop

Nightlife

Bar:

Horizons and More

River North Icehouse

The Bend Sports Bar

Brewery:

Alamo Beer

Back Unturned

Breakaway Brewing Company

River North Icehouse

Dancing:

Bonham Exchange

Horizons and More

La Roca Cantina

Sundown Social

Happy Hour:

Las Palapas

Pericos Mexican Restaurant

River North Icehouse

Late-Night Eats:

Las Palapas

Tacoqueto

The Bend Sports Bar

Whataburger

Live Music:

Horizons And More

River North Icehouse

THE ETTA MOBILE MUSIC VENUE

Vibes Event Center

Margaritas:

El Mirasol

Las Palapas

Pericos Mexican Restaurant

River North Icehouse

Pub:

River North Icehouse

The Cottage Pub

The Thursty Turtle

Three Star Bar

Services

Banking:

Broadway Bank

Frost Bank

Security Service Federal Credit Union

Dentist:

7 to 7 Dental

Dr. Jennifer Kuna

Parsi Family Dentistry

Dog Grooming:

Erta’s Pet Grooming

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

Zoomin Groomin

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

Bryan Raynes

Fiesta Medals Direct

Monarch Trophy Studio

HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling:

Air Cantu

Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating

Tarango Air

Home Repair:

Concept Windows, Siding & Roofing

Handy Squad Home Services, Inc

Presidio Roofing

House Cleaning:

Barran Cleaning Solutions

Cleangie Professional Cleaning and Services

Maids on a Mission

The White Glove Maid Service

Photographer/Photo Studio:

Alison Rios

Josh Huskin

Julian Ledezma

Kevin R Conlon Photography

Plumbing:

Beyer Boys

Sewerman Plumbing

The Bearded Plumber

Primary Care Physician:

Dr Carlos Roldan

Dr. Eva Vosta

Dr. Rickerson

Texas Cardiac and Vascular Specialists

Thomas Mieras

Public Relations/Promotions:

JMT Media

talkStrategy

Real Estate Agent:

Cara Sutterfield Pinnacle Realty Group

Chad Walling

Melissa Chaidez

Robert Diaz

Tutoring/Music Lessons:

Carla Fikes guitar lessons

Lynette De Vaughn-Baker/Prep4Life Educational Resources

Musical Arts Center of San Antonio (MACSA)

Veterinarian:

Acres North Animal Clinic

Banfi

Deerfield Animal Hospital

Dr. Olga Jaimez

Vision:

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

Dr. Anthony Webb/Webb Eye Associates

Dr. Walton, Alamo City Eye

Medina Eye Care

Vision Source Dr. Mario Gutierrez

Shopping

Antiques:

Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles

Ironside Antique Mall

Johns Road Antique Mall

Books:

Barnes & Noble

Half Price Books

Nowhere Bookshop

Comics/Games:

Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy

Heroes and Fantasies

Ironside Gaming

Furniture:

Ironside Antique Mall

Living Spaces

Office Furniture Liquidations

Wedding & Event Planning

Cake:

Cosmic Cakery

Munch on Cakes

The Exclusive Cake Shop

Timeless Event Planning LLC

Caterer:

Las Palapas - Joel Espinoza

PG Special Events Catering

The Board Couple

DJ:

DJ Aftermath

DJ Nee

Jolie Espinosa

Florist:

Flowerama

Oakleaf Florist

Petite Flower Shop

Hair Stylist:

Fonz Landavazo Beltran

Lotus Beauty TX

Sarah Gonzales

Winding Hair

Makeup Artist:

Athina Mirelez

Eliza Sinclair Beauty

Miguel Cantu

Party Rentals:

J’s Party Rentals

My Event Paleta Cart SA

Romo Royal Rentals

Photographer:

Kevin R Conlon Photography

Laynilous Photography

Mandy Kadura- Infinite Photography

Planner:

Laynilous Photography

Sir Victor M. Garcia Wedding Planner

Timeless Event Planning LLC

Wedding Dress:

Bridal Connection

Celebrations in New Braunfels

Victor M Garcia

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!