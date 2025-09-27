These San Antonio-area businesses were voted the best for nightlife in SA Picks

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Take a look at the businesses that won in the nightlicategory. A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Nightlife

Bar: River North Icehouse

Brewery: River North Icehouse

Dancing: Sundown Social

Happy Hour: River North Icehouse

Late-Night Eats: Whataburger

Live Music: River North Icehouse

Margaritas: River North Icehouse

Pub: River North Icehouse

Click here to see the full list of winners.