These San Antonio-area businesses were voted the best for nightlife in SA Picks These companies were voted the best in nightlife Drinks at bar (Pixabay) SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.
This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.
Take a look at the businesses that won in the nightlicategory.
A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm! Nightlife Bar: River North Icehouse Brewery: River North Icehouse Dancing: Sundown Social Happy Hour: River North Icehouse Late-Night Eats: Whataburger Live Music: River North Icehouse Margaritas: River North Icehouse Pub: River North Icehouse Click here to see the full list of winners. KSAT Insider
