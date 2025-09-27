Skip to main content
These San Antonio-area businesses were voted the best for nightlife in SA Picks

These companies were voted the best in nightlife

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Drinks at bar (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Take a look at the businesses that won in the nightlicategory. A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Nightlife

  • Bar: River North Icehouse
  • Brewery: River North Icehouse
  • Dancing: Sundown Social
  • Happy Hour: River North Icehouse
  • Late-Night Eats: Whataburger
  • Live Music: River North Icehouse
  • Margaritas: River North Icehouse
  • Pub: River North Icehouse

