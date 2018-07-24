Have you voted for your favorites in SA Picks? Vote today!

SAN ANTONIO - Join the thousands of people who have voted for their favorite businesses and let's find out which ones are the best in San Antonio.

It's easy, just check out the list of nominated businesses from dining to shopping and then vote for the ones you think are the best!

There are diverse categories to choose from, including: quick eats, dining, beauty services, entertainment and auto services. Pick which nominees you think are deserving to be called the best in San Antonio.

You can still vote for your SA Picks favorites in each category through Sept. 3. The winner in each category will be revealed on KSAT.com Sept. 4.

What is SA Picks?

SA Picks is a nomination/voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio.

Be sure to vote once per day, per category​!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.