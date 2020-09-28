Here are 8 in-demand career industries in the San Antonio area right now

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you transitioning into a new career?

Workforce Solutions Alamo features immediate job openings from area employers in need of qualified candidates.

Companies in the 13-Alamo Region are looking for applicants for top industries, from energy, construction and technology to other top industries that are adding jobs and thriving in our state.

“Our mission is to help people get jobs,” said Linda Canizales, public and government relations coordinator for Workforce Solutions Alamo. “That means continuously updating jobs, and working directly with employers and community partners, especially with all the changes we are seeing in our communities currently.”

Workforce Solutions Alamo has listed eight in-demand careers to be on the lookout for when applying for jobs. If you need help getting the proper training and education, Workforce Solutions Alamo can help direct you in the right direction/

Health care Construction IT/cybersecurity Education Hospitality Aerospace Oil/gas Manufacturing

If you have questions about finding a job in Bexar County, Workforce Solutions Alamo wants to help. Just type in your question into the SAQ portal below.

To start applying for positions, click here.