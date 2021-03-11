Recipe: Milk chocolate sea salt cremeux

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Calling all chocolate lovers: This recipe will leave you wanting more chocolaty goodness!

H-E-B chef Scott Tompkins shows you how to make scrumptious milk chocolate sea salt cremeux.

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Prep time: 4 hours

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup half & half

1 cup heavy whipping cream

5 large egg yolks, whites discarded

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 Tsp kosher salt

1 Tsp vanilla extract

11 1/2 oz. milk chocolate chips

1. In a medium-sized stainless steel pot, add half & half and heavy whipping cream. Whisk over medium heat until mixture comes to a low boil. Remove from heat.

2. In a medium-sized glass bowl, whisk together egg yolks, sugar, salt and vanilla extract until smooth and pale in color.

3. Slowly temper egg yolk mixture by whisking a few tablespoons of cream into eggs. Repeat until all the hot cream has been added.

4. Pour contents of bowl back into pot and set over medium-low heat. Gently whisk until mixture just starts to thicken, approximately 5 to 8 minutes.

5. Remove from heat, pour back into bowl and add chocolate chips. Using an immersion blender, blend on high speed until chocolate is fully incorporated.

6. Continue to blend until mixture is smooth, thick and glossy, scraping down sides of bowl with a spatula as needed.

7. Gently pour or ladle chocolate into individual ramekins or martini glasses and cover each with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight, if possible, before serving.

8. For other uses, simply cover bowl with plastic wrap making sure it sits gently on top of chocolate to keep a skin from forming. Use two pieces of plastic wrap if needed.

9. Chef’s note: Use as a custard filling for donuts and pastries, as a sauce, or as an icing or filling for a cake. Or, serve on its own with crushed hazelnuts. Click here for the full recipe.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Buffalo Bayou Mexican Hot Chocolate - Imperial Stout and Luca Bosio Black Semi-Sweet for the wine pairing.

