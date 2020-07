UNIVERSAL CITY – As he prepares for his first season with the Judson Rockets, running back L.J. Butler discusses his difficult decision to leave Wagner.

The move comes just as the Thunderbirds move back into the Class 6A ranks in 2020. Wagner will compete against Judson in District 27-6A.

Butler is the second high-profile player to transfer into Judson this offseason, alongside former Brandeis quarterback Jordan Battles.

