Bills GM Beane would consider cutting unvaccinated player

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo,Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The heavy lifting is hardly done for Beane after the Bills general manager completed making much-needed upgrades to Buffalo's pass rush, and restocking the roster's depth at the NFL draft this weekend (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane would theoretically consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the team being able to lift NFL COVID-19 protocols restricting in-person team meetings.

“Yeah, I would,” Beane told the team-sponsored “ One Bills Live” broadcast on Wednesday.

“You guys saw it in the fieldhouse, we had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you’re talking over each other. But it was the only way to pull it off and be social distant,” he added, referring to NFL protocols limiting the number of players who could meet at one time. “So it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella.”

Beane's response was to a question about potentially cutting a player at the lower end of Buffalo's 53-man roster, and comes when the NFL is loosening its restrictions for teams whose staff and players have been fully vaccinated.

Ad

The Bills, for example, were one of numerous teams allowed to conduct the draft at their headquarters and without officials wearing face masks under the new vaccination rules.

The Bills did not make Beane available for comment.

What’s unclear is whether and how the NFL will expand its policy once teams begin practicing in person.

Last year, teams were limited to hosting most meetings via Zoom, with restrictions placed on how many players and coaches could gather at one time. Team officials and players were also required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing and wear masks.

Ad