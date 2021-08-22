Annual Peanut Butter Bowl expands to 10 games, 20 high school football teams in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – You know football season is around the corner when the annual Peanut Butter Bowl holds its press conference.

A number of football coaches from around the San Antonio area gathered on Saturday at Heroes Stadium to talk about the 10-game event dedicated to fighting food insecurity. The goal for the food drive is simple: encourage football fans and the community at large to battle chronic hunger by collecting peanut butter. Four of the 10 games on this year’s expanded schedule are on this coming Friday night. This is the second year that the event has expanded past the opening week of the season. All told 20 different teams are participating in this year’s event, and they want to surpass the 23,000 jars of peanut butter donated last year. The school who donates the most jars of peanut butter will be awarded the Peanut Butter Bowl Champions Cup.

Here’s a list of the games involved with the Peanut Butter Bowl:

Ad

Game Date Stadium Boerne vs. Alamo Heights Friday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. TBD San Marcos vs. New Brainfels Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. Unicorn Stadium Taft vs. Seguin Friday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. Matador Stadium Reagan vs. Brennan Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. Farris Stadium Clark vs. Canyon Friday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. Cougar Stadium Copperas Cove vs. Austin Bowie Friday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. Burger Stadium Brandeis vs. Johnson Friday, Sept. 24, 7:00 p.m. Heroes Stadium Harlan vs. O’Connor Friday, Oct. 1, 7:00 p.m. Farris Stadium MacArthur vs. Madison Friday, Nov. 5, 7:00 p.m. Comalander Stadium Judson vs. Wagner Friday, Nov. 5, 7:00 p.m. Rutledge Stadium

You can donate jars on site during any of the games listed above, or donate $2 per jar online either at peanutbutterbowl.com or through the dedicated Venmo account @PeanutButterBowl. Jars can also be delivered to participating athletic offices. For more information, you can visit peanutbutterbowl.com.