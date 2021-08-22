Clear icon
Annual Peanut Butter Bowl expands to 10 games, 20 high school football teams in 2021

Donate on-site during games or online at PeanutButterBowl.com

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – You know football season is around the corner when the annual Peanut Butter Bowl holds its press conference.

A number of football coaches from around the San Antonio area gathered on Saturday at Heroes Stadium to talk about the 10-game event dedicated to fighting food insecurity. The goal for the food drive is simple: encourage football fans and the community at large to battle chronic hunger by collecting peanut butter. Four of the 10 games on this year’s expanded schedule are on this coming Friday night. This is the second year that the event has expanded past the opening week of the season. All told 20 different teams are participating in this year’s event, and they want to surpass the 23,000 jars of peanut butter donated last year. The school who donates the most jars of peanut butter will be awarded the Peanut Butter Bowl Champions Cup.

Here’s a list of the games involved with the Peanut Butter Bowl:

GameDateStadium
Boerne vs. Alamo HeightsFriday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.TBD
San Marcos vs. New BrainfelsFriday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m.Unicorn Stadium
Taft vs. SeguinFriday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.Matador Stadium
Reagan vs. BrennanFriday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m.Farris Stadium
Clark vs. CanyonFriday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.Cougar Stadium
Copperas Cove vs. Austin BowieFriday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.Burger Stadium
Brandeis vs. JohnsonFriday, Sept. 24, 7:00 p.m.Heroes Stadium
Harlan vs. O’ConnorFriday, Oct. 1, 7:00 p.m.Farris Stadium
MacArthur vs. MadisonFriday, Nov. 5, 7:00 p.m.Comalander Stadium
Judson vs. WagnerFriday, Nov. 5, 7:00 p.m.Rutledge Stadium

You can donate jars on site during any of the games listed above, or donate $2 per jar online either at peanutbutterbowl.com or through the dedicated Venmo account @PeanutButterBowl. Jars can also be delivered to participating athletic offices. For more information, you can visit peanutbutterbowl.com.

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

