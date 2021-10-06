Partly Cloudy icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Steele knocks off East Central in five-set thriller, Randolph sweeps Marion, La Vernia defeats Cuero

Knights improve to 6-2 in 27-6A; Ro-Hawks now 8-0 in district play

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Volleyball, Big Game Coverage, Steele, East Central, Randolph, Universal City Randolph, Marion, La Vernia, Cuero, San Antonio
Week 9 of the high school volleyball season features a dramatic, five-set thriller, as Steele tops East Central in a crucial District 27-6A matchup, Universal City Randolph sweeps Marion to remain undefeated in 26-3A and La Vernia takes on Cuero in 27-4A.
Week 9 of the high school volleyball season features a dramatic, five-set thriller, as Steele tops East Central in a crucial District 27-6A matchup, Universal City Randolph sweeps Marion to remain undefeated in 26-3A and La Vernia takes on Cuero in 27-4A.

Week 9 of the high school volleyball season features a dramatic, five-set thriller, as Steele tops East Central in a crucial District 27-6A matchup, Randolph sweeps Marion to remain undefeated in 26-3A and La Vernia takes on Cuero in 27-4A.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

VisitorScoreHome
Steele3-2East Central
Marion0-3Universal City Randolph
Cuero0-3La Vernia

MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

WEEK 8: Brandeis sweeps Clark in 28-6A rematch, Madison tops Johnson, Boerne defeats Davenport

WEEK 7: Poth rolls past Natalia, Smithson Valley battles South San, Burbank sweeps Sam Houston

WEEK 6: McCollum fends off Medina Valley, Brackenridge tops Kennedy, O’Connor sweeps Brennan

WEEK 5: Pleasanton tops YWLA, Devine battles Navarro, Burbank faces Highlands

WEEK 4: Harlan sweeps Stevens in dramatic fashion, East Central rolls past Southwest Legacy

WEEK 3: Canyon impresses in win over Boerne Champion; Clark rallies past Brandeis

WEEK 2: Brandeis rolls past Antonian; Clark, Churchill and Edison earn big sweeps

WEEK 1: Reagan sweeps O’Connor; Harlan, Lanier earn comeback victories

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter