VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Steele knocks off East Central in five-set thriller, Randolph sweeps Marion, La Vernia defeats Cuero

Week 9 of the high school volleyball season features a dramatic, five-set thriller, as Steele tops East Central in a crucial District 27-6A matchup, Randolph sweeps Marion to remain undefeated in 26-3A and La Vernia takes on Cuero in 27-4A.
SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
Visitor Score Home Steele 3-2 East Central Marion 0-3 Universal City Randolph Cuero 0-3 La Vernia MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
