VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Poth rolls past Natalia, Smithson Valley battles South San, Burbank sweeps Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – Week 7 of the high school volleyball season features some impressive performances in district play, as Poth rolls past Natalia in 27-3A, Smithson Valley takes on South San in 27-6A and Burbank sweeps Sam Houston in 27-5A.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Visitor Score Home Poth 3-0 Natalia Burbank 3-0 Sam Houston Brennan 3-2 Holmes

Additional congratulations go out to Warren senior Vivianna Solis for recording her 2000th career dig and 1000th career assist in the Warriors’ sweep of Marshall.

A huge CONGRATULATIONS to our fearless leader @viviannaasolis on reaching a career 2,000 assists AND 1,000 digs!!! We are so proud of you!!! LET’S GOOOOOO! 🏐💪🏼💜🖤🤍 #HeartOverHeight pic.twitter.com/n4vjjle3sz — Warren Volleyball (@EWVB) September 22, 2021

