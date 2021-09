The intensity of district play ramped up in Week 6 of the high school volleyball season, as McCollum withstands a furious rally to defeat Medina Valley on the road, Brackenridge knocks off Kennedy at Edgewood Gym and O’Connor sweeps Brennan.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Visitor Score Home McCollum 3-1 Medina Valley Brackenridge 3-1 Kennedy Brennan 0-3 O’Connor

