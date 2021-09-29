Cloudy icon
Sports

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Brandeis sweeps Clark in 28-6A rematch, Madison tops Johnson, Boerne defeats Davenport

Broncos now 8-1 in district play; Greyhounds improve to 2-0

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Week 8 of the high school volleyball season sees Brandeis avenge an early-season loss to Clark and reclaim control of District 28-6A, while Madison defeats Johnson to stay in the hunt for the playoffs and Boerne sweeps New Braunfels Davenport in District 28-4A.
SAN ANTONIO – Week 8 of the high school volleyball season sees Brandeis avenge an early-season loss to Clark and reclaim control of District 28-6A, while Madison defeats Johnson to stay in the hunt for the playoffs and Boerne sweeps New Braunfels Davenport in District 28-4A.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

VisitorScoreHome
Brandeis3-0Clark
Johnson1-3Madison
New Braunfels Davenport0-3Boerne

