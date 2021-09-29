VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Brandeis sweeps Clark in 28-6A rematch, Madison tops Johnson, Boerne defeats Davenport Broncos now 8-1 in district play; Greyhounds improve to 2-0 Week 8 of the high school volleyball season sees Brandeis avenge an early-season loss to Clark and reclaim control of District 28-6A, while Madison defeats Johnson to stay in the hunt for the playoffs and Boerne sweeps New Braunfels Davenport in District 28-4A. Week 8 of the high school volleyball season sees Brandeis avenge an early-season loss to Clark and reclaim control of District 28-6A, while Madison defeats Johnson to stay in the hunt for the playoffs and Boerne sweeps New Braunfels Davenport in District 28-4A. SAN ANTONIO – Week 8 of the high school volleyball season sees Brandeis avenge an early-season loss to Clark and reclaim control of District 28-6A, while Madison defeats Johnson to stay in the hunt for the playoffs and Boerne sweeps New Braunfels Davenport in District 28-4A. SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
Visitor Score Home Brandeis 3-0 Clark Johnson 1-3 Madison New Braunfels Davenport 0-3 Boerne MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.