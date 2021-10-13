VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Smithson Valley sweeps Clemens to stay undefeated, Brandeis knocks off Reagan, YWLA battles Fox Tech Rangers improve to 10-0 in 27-6A, Lady Cardinals now 4-1 in 29-4A Week 10 of the high school volleyball season features another impressive Smithson Valley outing, as the Rangers sweeps Clemens to remain undefeated in District 27-6A, while Brandeis knocks off Reagan in a 28-6A rematch and YWLA battles Fox Tech in 29-4A. Week 10 of the high school volleyball season features another impressive Smithson Valley outing, as the Rangers sweeps Clemens to remain undefeated in District 27-6A, while Brandeis knocks off Reagan in a 28-6A rematch and YWLA battles Fox Tech in 29-4A.
SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
Visitor Score Home Smithson Valley 3-0 Clemens Reagan 1-3 Brandeis YWLA 3-0 Fox Tech MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
