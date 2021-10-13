Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Smithson Valley sweeps Clemens to stay undefeated, Brandeis knocks off Reagan, YWLA battles Fox Tech

Rangers improve to 10-0 in 27-6A, Lady Cardinals now 4-1 in 29-4A

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Volleyball, Big Game Coverage, Smithson Valley, Clemens, Brandeis, Reagan, YWLA, Fox Tech, San Antonio
Week 10 of the high school volleyball season features another impressive Smithson Valley outing, as the Rangers sweeps Clemens to remain undefeated in District 27-6A, while Brandeis knocks off Reagan in a 28-6A rematch and YWLA battles Fox Tech in 29-4A.
Week 10 of the high school volleyball season features another impressive Smithson Valley outing, as the Rangers sweeps Clemens to remain undefeated in District 27-6A, while Brandeis knocks off Reagan in a 28-6A rematch and YWLA battles Fox Tech in 29-4A.

Week 10 of the high school volleyball season features another impressive Smithson Valley outing, as the Rangers sweeps Clemens to remain undefeated in District 27-6A, while Brandeis knocks off Reagan in a 28-6A rematch and YWLA battles Fox Tech in 29-4A.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

VisitorScoreHome
Smithson Valley3-0Clemens
Reagan1-3Brandeis
YWLA3-0Fox Tech

MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

WEEK 9: Steele knocks off East Central in five-set thriller, Randolph sweeps Marion, La Vernia defeats Cuero

WEEK 8: Brandeis sweeps Clark in 28-6A rematch, Madison tops Johnson, Boerne defeats Davenport

WEEK 7: Poth rolls past Natalia, Smithson Valley battles South San, Burbank sweeps Sam Houston

WEEK 6: McCollum fends off Medina Valley, Brackenridge tops Kennedy, O’Connor sweeps Brennan

WEEK 5: Pleasanton tops YWLA, Devine battles Navarro, Burbank faces Highlands

WEEK 4: Harlan sweeps Stevens in dramatic fashion, East Central rolls past Southwest Legacy

WEEK 3: Canyon impresses in win over Boerne Champion; Clark rallies past Brandeis

WEEK 2: Brandeis rolls past Antonian; Clark, Churchill and Edison earn big sweeps

WEEK 1: Reagan sweeps O’Connor; Harlan, Lanier earn comeback victories

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter