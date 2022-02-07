Dejounte Murray replaces Draymond Green in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will make his first NBA All-Star Game appearance this year amid an impressive season.

On Monday, Murray was chosen to replace Warriors player Draymond Green on the roster due to Green’s injury.

Murray leads the league in steals and has the second most triple-doubles this season with 10. He’s also the only player averaging at least 19 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists per game.

Murray is the first Spurs player named to an All-Star team since LaMarcus Aldridge made an appearance in 2019.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland, where the league will also celebrate its 75th anniversary.

