Scholar Athlete: Emily Ayala, Judson High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Emily Ayala of Judson High School.

Emily is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She’s been named Academic All-District three years in a row and she made the Class 6A All-State team her junior season. Emily’s the class Vice President, a member of the National Honor Society, UIL New Writing, UIL Editorial Writing and UIL Calculator Applications. She also performs community service through “God’s Dogs” rescue non-profit organization and she’s a teacher’s assistant. Emily maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked 26 of 83 at the Judson Early College Academy. Emily plans to continue her softball career at St. Mary’s University where she will major in Forensic Science and become a lawyer.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories of high school is being able to play softball and getting my associates degree while in high school.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“What I learned was not take anything for granted. It’s not just another Easter with your family or another Thanksgiving -always say another “I love you” to your family.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Just manage time, be on top of your academics. When you have free time, enjoy it. Don’t just put all work into it.”

