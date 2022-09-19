Scholar Athlete: Nathan Min, Randolph High School

Nathan Min of Randolph High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Nathan is the team captain of the varsity football and powerlifting team. He’s also part of the varsity track and field team for the shot put and discus. He was named All-District for both the offensive and defensive lines. He’s been the class president in back-to-back years and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. He’s also a certified 3rd degree black belt from both the World and American Taekwondo Federations. This year Nathan was awarded the San Antonio Korean American Scholarship presented by the Republic of Korea Consulate General. Nathan maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked number one in his class. Nathan plans to attend UCLA and major in Physiology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Last year I got to play our homecoming game on my birthday. There was a birthday chant from the crowd so that was nice and heartwarming to play and be appreciated. I enjoyed every year at Randolph High School. I learned a lot about myself and about how to communicate with others. I do appreciate all the lessons I learned and the friends that I met and I hope to continue to use those later on in life.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s definitely all mentality. You just have to push through it. It’s going to get hard at certain times like during finals week and midterms. After those weeks it’s going to die down so just keep pushing and know there’s always tomorrow to fix something and keep going.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I hope to go to UCLA and study in the medical field or play college football for an Ivy League school if the offers come through.”

