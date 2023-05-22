San Antonio FC: One-on-one with Sam Adeniran

KSAT 12 Sports sat down with 2022 USL Champion Sam Adeniran as SAFC returns home to wrap up the month.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC has wrapped up their three-game road trip, winning two of those matches before dropping their latest match against Detroit City FC on Saturday.

KSAT 12 Sports sat down with forward Sam Adeniran to talk about the 2022 championship season where he led the team in goals, his love for San Antonio and what it would take to repeat as the USL champs once again.

You can watch the interview from Instant Replay in the video above.

SAFC is currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 5-2-4 record and 19 points. San Antonio return’s home this coming Saturday to face the New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field. Saturday’s match is Military Appreciation Night.

RELATED:

One-on-one with Tani Oluwaseyi

One-on-one with Jordan Farr

One-on-one with Alen Marcina

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com