Victor Wembanyama to throw first pitch at Yankee Stadium, report says

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama stands on the court during the playoffs of the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Monaco at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

NEW YORK – There’s no doubt about Victor Wembanyama’s game on the basketball court, but how about on the Major League Baseball diamond?

We’ll find out Tuesday night when the soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs pays a visit to Yankee Stadium.

According to an online report on Sports Illustrated, Wemby will toss the ceremonial first pitch in Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners.

Wembanyama arrived Monday in the Big Apple, where he was swamped by fans.

In addition to sight-seeing, the 19-year-old French phenom was interviewed by “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts. A portion of his interview with Roberts will air on GMA, while the full interview will air during the ABC presentation of the NBA draft on Thursday. You can watch both on KSAT.

READ MORE ON WEMBY MANIA: