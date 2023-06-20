Victor Wembanyama interview airs Wednesday on ‘Good Morning America’ ahead of NBA draft

SAN ANTONIO – Fans will hear from 19-year-old French basketball player Victor Wembanyama on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, just a day before his selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Wembanyama, the top international prospect, is projected to go number one overall to the San Antonio Spurs. During his visit with GMA, he spoke with anchor Robin Roberts about what it’s like to be seen as the NBA’s next great generational talent.

A portion of his interview with Roberts will air on GMA while the full interview will air during the ABC presentation of the NBA draft on Thursday. You can watch both on KSAT.

On Monday, he landed at Newark International Airport outside New York on his way to Brooklyn for the draft and was immediately swamped by fans. The NBA’s social media showed him walking through the airport.

“I don’t know how they knew what flight I was on, but it’s fun,” Wembanyama said. “It’s different, seeing that you can have such impact on people.”

The 7-foot-5 big man has been described by scouts as one of the most unique prospects in NBA history, offering the athleticism of a guard with the height of a center. He’s shown a knack to be able to play both inside and shoot from a distance, all while being able to protect the rim and defend quicker players on the perimeter.

Wembanyama recently closed out his French league career this past Thursday with 22 points, as his Metropolitans 92 lost 92-85 to Monaco in Game 3 of the finals in Paris.

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday. The first round will start at 7 p.m. CST, live on KSAT 12.

