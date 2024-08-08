Local golfers compete in Steph Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf Tour

SAN ANTONIO – One of the pastimes of four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry is playing golf.

In the past few years, he’s also taken steps to get the younger generation involved in golf.

By founding the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, Curry wants to provide opportunities to deserving student-athletes from underserved communities.

The four-stop tour decided to make TPC San Antonio its final location for those trying to be ranked among the top 12 boys and girls golfers and qualify for the final Curry Cup in the first week of September.

After completing her high school career at Alamo Heights with three state championships, Julia Vollmer is competing in the tournament for a third time.

Vollmer’s Alamo Heights teammate Jordan Sandoval qualified to play in the two-day tournament during the shotgun round on Wednesday.

Those selected to play on the tour have been to three other golf courses this summer, from Aiken, South Carolina, to Portland, Oregon, and even South Bend, Indiana. But playing at TPC San Antonio for the tour’s final stop before the Curry Cup couldn’t be more perfect for Vollmer.

“My first ever competitive golf event was here eleven summers ago at TPC (San Antonio) ... and so eleven ... I’m about to cry, oh my gosh,” Vollmer said. “Eleven years later, like it was a drive chip and putt competition when I was seven years old, and I’m 18 now, and it was over there on that very range. Like they could have played any course anywhere else, but the fact that it’s at TPC San Antonio just blows my mind. Like that’s not a coincidence, you know what I mean?”

Vollmer, her Alamo Heights teammate Jordan Sandoval, and the rest of the field will compete at TPC San Antonio for the next two days.

You can track their progress by clicking on this link.