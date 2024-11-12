Joel Embiid set to return to slumping 76ers team in need of his presence

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid stuck around for extra work after shootaround. The 7-footer who has yet to officially step on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers this season was in no rush to finish his drills.

Embiid shot free throws, worked on his post game and made soft jumpers during a Tuesday morning workout in preparation of his season debut, expected hours later against the New York Knicks.

Recommended Videos

Embiid is done with his suspension. He’s off the injury report. He’s finally ready to play for a Sixers team that desperately needs the 2023 NBA MVP — they are 2-7 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

“It's the right step in the right direction we're trying to get to,” Sixers forward Caleb Martin said after shootaround. “Obviously, excited to have someone like him back to our team.”

Embiid should be paired for the first time with nine-time All-Star Paul George, who missed the first five games with a bone bruise. Embiid, George and fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey were the 76ers' version of a Big Three that was expected to make them one of the big favorites out of the Eastern Conference.

The trio instead have yet to play a game together.

The 76ers are coming off an overtime win against Charlotte but face an uphill climb into playoff contention.

There have been 20 teams in NBA history to make the playoffs after starting 1-6 or 0-7, though it’s been extremely rare in recent years. In the last 27 years, only three teams -- the 2003-04 Miami Heat (0-7), the 2004-05 Chicago Bulls (0-7) and the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) had such a start and went on to make the playoffs.

Embiid's return can only force the push toward a winning record.

A seven-time All-Star, Embiid returns from what the team called left knee management and the end of a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media.

By his own admission, Embiid says he won’t play back-to-back games this season, meaning he’ll sit out Wednesday against Cleveland. The next set of back-to-backs are Dec. 3 at Charlotte and a Dec. 4 home game against Orlando.

Play him at home in front of fans who paid exorbitant ticket prices this season to watch Andre Drummond at center, right?

No so fast.

Much like Tuesday's game against the Knicks, the Hornets game was designated as part of the NBA Cup round-robin schedule.

The 76ers have been open since the preseason on how they intended to use Embiid this season — manage his minutes and games played to the point where they can safely navigate him to the postseason healthy for the first time in his career.

Coach Nick Nurse and all the departments that decide when Embiid will play face a thorny situation on when the big man will suit up this season. Plus, with Embiid, there's no guarantee he simply won't get injured again, a blow that would send the franchise closer to the draft lottery than chasing their first NBA championship since 1983.

“Our medical is first and foremost,” Nurse said on opening night. “Joel is there, the front office, myself, everybody is weighing in. ... We’re just trying to do something a little different and get him there (to the playoffs) this time.”

Any potential setbacks with Embiid are worries for another day.

On Tuesday, Embiid banners decorated the Wells Fargo Center concourse and his teammates — and fans — were excited to have him play for the first time since he helped Team USA win a gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

“You've got to expect there to be hiccups and kinks and stuff like that,” Martin said. “Understand that's what comes with putting a new team together and bringing pieces back. Just expect the unexpected.”

Hey, it's the 76ers' way.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA