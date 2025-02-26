Houston Astros team up with Pinkerton’s Barbeque & Truth BBQ for baseball hat collaboration

(Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Baseball and barbeque have been cherished American traditions for centuries, and their collaboration in creating fun memorabilia and hosting promotional events adds an extra layer of enjoyment.

The Houston Astros announced a partnership with Pinkerton’s Barbeque and Truth BBQ to create baseball hats.

The hats will be available at the Astros’ Center Field Team Store on Thursday.

This process ain't easy, it takes time. And in Houston, we love the work.



Available tomorrow at 9am in the CF team store. Get early access to Single Game Tickets when you buy. pic.twitter.com/JUsbLKRq4G — Houston Astros (@astros) February 26, 2025

With a purchase of the baseball hat, customers will receive early access to single-game tickets ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

The Astros' opening day matchup is against the New York Mets on March 27.