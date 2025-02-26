Skip to main content
Houston Astros team up with Pinkerton’s Barbeque & Truth BBQ for baseball hat collaboration

Customers receive early access to single-game tickets ahead of the 2025 MLB season by purchasing a hat

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Houston Astros center fielder Pedro Leon catches a fly ball by New York Mets' Jose Azocar to end the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Baseball and barbeque have been cherished American traditions for centuries, and their collaboration in creating fun memorabilia and hosting promotional events adds an extra layer of enjoyment.

The Houston Astros announced a partnership with Pinkerton’s Barbeque and Truth BBQ to create baseball hats.

The hats will be available at the Astros’ Center Field Team Store on Thursday.

With a purchase of the baseball hat, customers will receive early access to single-game tickets ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

The Astros' opening day matchup is against the New York Mets on March 27.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

