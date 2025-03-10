Scholar Athlete of the Week: Julissa Gonzalez, Taft High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT 12’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Julissa Gonzalez of Taft High School.

Gonzalez is a four-year starter on the varsity soccer team that earned a district title for the third straight year. She was named First-Team All-District two years in a row and First-Team Academic All-District four years in a row. She is also the Vice President of the National Honor Society and plans club soccer for the San Antonio City Girls Academy.

Julissa maintains a 103.12 GPA and is ranked number one in her class. Gonzalez committed to playing soccer for Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas, where she will major in biology and hopes to become a doctor.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory would be finding out that I’m valedictorian and getting to tell my friends and family about it.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“I balance my academics and athletics by trying my best to stay organized and utilizing scheduling for all of my events.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m committed to play soccer at Texas A&M International University, and I plan to major in biology to pursue a career in the medical field. I’ve wanted to be a doctor since I was a little girl.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to say thank you to all my friends, family, teachers, coaches and supporters for just being with me through this journey.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com