OLLU softball’s No. 5 national ranking didn’t come easy

SAN ANTONIO – When the Our Lady of the Lake University softball team started the 2024-2025 season, they knew there were big shoes to fill after seeing over 10 players leave due to graduation or transferring to other programs.

Coming into a season with that much turnover is never easy. Trying to produce the same success as a national championship raises the pressure to perform to critical levels.

But the Saints have found a way to string together important wins and are now ranked 5th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic Coaches Poll released Wednesday afternoon.

Sophomore pitcher Ava Hernandez said the team has been working hard all season to improve their ranking.

“We did feel overlooked sometimes, we were like ... maybe we’re not doing enough, maybe we need to step it up,” Hernandez said. “So we had to work harder, we had to work out harder, we had to cheer louder.”

Senior infielder Kristee Salas said the team eventually found their groove.

“I think it’s important that this team understands that we can compete with everybody in the nation,” Salas said. “So to gain that No. 5 spot was awesome, but we just want to go and prove everybody right.”

Head Coach Bruce Lenington said the “secret sauce” to their success is improvement over time.

“We do a bunch of little things throughout the season, and those little things add up to big things at this time of the year, and you don’t even know you’re doing them,” Lenington said.

The Saints will have a perfect way to end the regular season with a double-header at home on Saturday against Texas A&M-San Antonio, where they’ll need to win both games to clinch the Red River Athletic Conference regular season title.

Read also: