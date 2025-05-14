Skip to main content
Clear icon
97º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Red Raiders football head coach Joey McGuire shares wisdom at San Antonio Quarterback Club luncheon

San Antonio QB Club is one of the nation’s oldest quarterback clubs

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, Texas Tech, Red Raiders, NCAA, San Antonio, UTSA, Roadrunners

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Quarterback Club was in the presence of Joey McGuire, head coach of the Texas Tech football team, who was a guest speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon.

McGuire, whose Red Raiders narrowly missed the Big 12 Championship Game last season, shared with attendees insight on his coaching journey.

The San Antonio QB Club is one of the nation’s oldest quarterback clubs and is renowned for its passion for football and commitment to community service, particularly through its partnership with the Gridiron Heroes Spinal Cord Injury Foundation.

During the event, McGuire shared with local media his relationship with University of Texas at San Antonio head coach Jeff Traylor and what the chances are for a future game between Texas Tech and UTSA. McGuire also gave updates on how the Red Raiders attacked their spring schedule.

The luncheon highlighted the club’s ongoing dedication to fostering football and philanthropy in the San Antonio community.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mark Mendez headshot

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS