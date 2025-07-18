INSIDE THE RING: Gabriela Tellez returns to Florida to fight in front of family

SAN ANTONIO – For San Antonio’s boxing fans, all eyes will be glued to Mario Barrios and Jesse Rodriguez’s headlining fights on Saturday.

Fans should also take a moment to watch another fighter take their talents to DAZN on Friday night.

Gabriela Tellez, 18, who is 5-0 with two knockouts, will be featured Friday during DAZN’s broadcast of the Gurgen Hovhannisyan and Chris Thomas card.

“We’re going back to Florida, that’s the blessing for real,” said Tellez to KSAT 12 Sports on Monday. “My grandparents never been to one of my fights before, so knowing that they get to go, and then my uncles, their families, it’s just everybody, the whole family, we’re going to go out and have fun.”

Tellez, who moved to San Antonio from Florida, has been training for most of the year in Las Vegas with her team, which includes her older sister and fellow professional boxer Reina.

“We definitely push each other,” explained Gabriela. “Every workout, every run, every strength and conditioning, everything. We both know that if we didn’t have each other here, it wouldn’t be the same.”

Tellez and her sister have had a lot of early success in their careers, and they reflect on that when passing the Las Vegas Strip on the way to train.

“My sister fought at the MGM, I fought at T-Mobile, I got to take this in every single time because not everybody can say they did that,” Tellez said.

The fight is being held at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

You can watch our interview with Tellez, which streamed on Thursday during KSAT Sports Now, including information on how to watch all the fights this weekend, in the video player above.

