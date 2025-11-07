4-time NBA champion Tony Parker starts coaching career with France U17 team FILE - Tony Parker of France shoots the ball over the Philippines' Jeff Chan during the Group B FIBA Olympics Qualifying basketball match Tuesday, July 5, 2016 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. France won 93-84.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, file) Former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, left, speaks with fans before an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Tony Parker of France shoots the ball over the Philippines' Jeff Chan during the Group B FIBA Olympics Qualifying basketball match Tuesday, July 5, 2016 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. France won 93-84.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, file)
PARIS – Former NBA star Tony Parker will start his coaching career in charge of France's Under-17 team, the French basketball federation said Friday.
The 43-year-old Parker will coach the team at the U17 World Cup in Turkey next year.
“I’ve been thinking about coaching for two years now, telling myself it’s the next step for me. I miss being on the court, the adrenaline, the challenge,” Parker told L’Equipe newspaper. “That’s why I decided to get my coaching licenses.”
Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, made 181 appearances for France, winning the EuroBasket tournament in 2013.
___
AP NBA:
https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation ▶ 0:46 Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ▶ 1:17 Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids ▶ 1:43 ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko ▶ 0:58 Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 ▶ 0:26 Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes ▶ 0:33 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed ▶ 4:50 WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast ▶ 1:14 The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape ▶ 1:12 RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search ▶ 1:02 BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings ▶ 0:59 San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:25 Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods Where to save this November ▶ 0:55 Where to save this November WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution ▶ 0:24 WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause Previous photo Next photo