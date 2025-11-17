Skip to main content
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alexander Garcia, Southside High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alexander Garica of Southside High School.

Alexander is a two-year member and captain of the varsity football team.

He’s also a two-year member of the varsity baseball team and four-year member of the band. Alexander is the trumpet section leader and was a state trumpet quartet qualifier.

Alexander is a member of the National Honor Society and part of the College Board National Recognition Program. He performs community service with a local food bank, toy drive and feast of giving.

He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class. Alexander plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in Informatics.

