Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alexander Garcia, Southside High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alexander Garica of Southside High School.

Alexander is a two-year member and captain of the varsity football team.

He’s also a two-year member of the varsity baseball team and four-year member of the band. Alexander is the trumpet section leader and was a state trumpet quartet qualifier.

Alexander is a member of the National Honor Society and part of the College Board National Recognition Program. He performs community service with a local food bank, toy drive and feast of giving.

He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class. Alexander plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in Informatics.