Packers' Trevon Diggs wants to make the most of his unexpected playoff opportunity

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (28) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Trevon Diggs couldn’t have imagined a couple of weeks ago that he’d have a chance to make an impact in the playoffs.

The 27-year-old cornerback finds himself in this improbable position after the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) claimed him off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Diggs performed capably while playing nearly half of Green Bay’s defensive snaps in its regular-season finale Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't rule out the possibility of starting him in their Saturday night wild-card matchup at Chicago (11-6).

“It’s a blessing,” Diggs said. “It’s hard to win in this league and it’s hard to go to the playoffs, so just being here, being able to go to the playoffs, it’s been truly a blessing and I’m truly thankful.”

This unexpected opportunity gives the 2021 All-Pro a chance to rejuvenate a career that had gone downhill. Diggs’ presence also could help a Packers defense that has struggled ever since Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a 34-26 loss at Denver that started the four-game skid to end Green Bay’s regular season.

Although Diggs didn’t have his first practice with his new team until Jan. 1, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said this week that their new cornerback has been a quick enough study that they wouldn’t have to limit anything they do defensively if he’s on the field.

Hafley noted that safeties Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard and Evan Williams could communicate anything Diggs might need to know.

“It’s cool to see the last couple of days how he’s integrated with our players, how he’s been in meetings,” Hafley said. “Overall I just think he has more confidence right now in our scheme, so I’d be very comfortable to play him.”

Diggs savors whatever responsibilities he might have Saturday.

“I’m very comfortable,” he said. “I’m ready for whatever.”

Diggs’ change of address represented the latest chapter in a turbulent 2025 season.

He sustained a concussion in an accident at home on Oct. 16. Two months later, Diggs explained to reporters that he got hit in the head by a mounting pole while trying to install a TV.

Even after Diggs returned from concussion protocol, he remained off the field and ended up missing eight games due to what the Cowboys described as lingering knee issues. Diggs ended up playing just eight games for Dallas this season — six before his concussion and two afterward.

When the Cowboys waived Diggs last week, coach Brian Schottenheimer said it was due to a culmination of issues rather than one incident. It was a humbling finish to a tenure that once had so much promise, as Diggs had an NFL-leading 11 interceptions in 2021 and earned his second Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

Going to Green Bay reunited Diggs with some familiar faces. He’s close friends with Parsons and played at Alabama with McKinney. They offered him feedback on what it would take to succeed with his new team.

“Just put your head down and work,” Diggs recalled them saying. “Everything’s going to fall where it’s supposed to fall. You just have to focus on football here, and that’s awesome. So, that’s the main advice that they gave me.”

Diggs’ Packers debut was encouraging.

With the Packers resting most of their starters in a 16-3 loss at Minnesota, Pro Football Focus gave Diggs an 81.5 game rating that led the team. He had scored above 61.7 in just two of his eight games with Dallas this season — the opener at Philadelphia (70.2) and a 40-all tie with Green Bay (83.3).

“We’re excited to have him on the team,” Bullard said. “We know the type of player he is. People don’t understand that dude is All-Pro. You can’t take that away from him.”

Diggs hasn't played at that All-Pro level for some time now, but his performance Sunday at least showed he can help out a Green Bay secondary that needs some reinforcements as it attempts to make a long playoff run.

He's ready to step up to that challenge.

“It feels natural,” Diggs said. “It feels normal. It just feels like a great fit. It’s been great. I’m just happy to be here."

NOTE: The Packers announced Friday that WR Dontayvion Wicks has been ruled out for Saturday's game due to a concussion. Wicks had been listed as questionable on the Packers' Thursday injury report.

