Ejiofor leads No. 22 St. John's past No. 3 UConn 81-72 at MSG, ending Huskies' 18-game win streak

St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor, left, and UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

NEW YORK – Zuby Ejiofor had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as No. 22 St. John's beat third-ranked UConn 81-72 on Friday night, snapping the Huskies' 18-game winning streak.

In the first Big East showdown this season between the league's top two teams, Dillon Mitchell added 15 points and Bryce Hopkins scored 14 for the Red Storm (18-5, 11-1), who have won nine straight and 14 of 16. They moved within a half-game of the first-place Huskies (22-2, 12-1) in the conference standings.

Recommended Videos

Silas Demary Jr. had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UConn in a matchup between the past two Big East champions.

Alex Karaban scored 17 before a pulsating, sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden filled with roaring fans of both teams — but decidedly in favor of the Johnnies.

Up next

UConn visits Butler next Wednesday night.

St. John’s hosts Xavier on Monday night at MSG in Rick Pitino's second matchup this season against his son, Richard, the first-year coach of the Musketeers.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball