Smithson Valley QB Ty Knutson announces commitment to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Smithson Valley quarterback Ty Knutson announced he will be staying in the Lone Star State to play for the Texas Longhorns following his graduation in 2027.

Knutson shared his commitment on social media Saturday, and according to the post, selected Texas over Oklahoma State and South Carolina, among others.

“I’m ready to represent my home state with the best there is!” Knutson said in the post. “Hook ‘Em.”

The announcement comes after Knutson led the Rangers to a 5A-Division 1 title in December, his second in the quarterback role.

Knutson completed 12 of his 21 passing attempts in the championship game, leading the Rangers to defeat Frisco Lone Star 28-6 at AT&T Stadium.

