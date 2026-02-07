Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
Woman arrested, accused of murdering boyfriend in China Grove, affidavit says
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
DHS says ICE was attempting to arrest immigrant, assailant in viral San Antonio home raid video
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause died in his home Saturday morning, officials announce

Sports

Smithson Valley QB Ty Knutson announces commitment to Texas

Knutson led the Rangers to a 5A-D1 championship last fall

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: A football sits on the field prior to a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz, 2025 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – Smithson Valley quarterback Ty Knutson announced he will be staying in the Lone Star State to play for the Texas Longhorns following his graduation in 2027.

Knutson shared his commitment on social media Saturday, and according to the post, selected Texas over Oklahoma State and South Carolina, among others.

Recommended Videos

“I’m ready to represent my home state with the best there is!” Knutson said in the post. “Hook ‘Em.”

The announcement comes after Knutson led the Rangers to a 5A-Division 1 title in December, his second in the quarterback role.

Knutson completed 12 of his 21 passing attempts in the championship game, leading the Rangers to defeat Frisco Lone Star 28-6 at AT&T Stadium.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos