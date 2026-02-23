Scholar Athlete of the Week: Olivia Phelps, Antonian College Preparatory High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Olivia Phelps from Antonian College Preparatory High School.

Olivia is a member of the varsity soccer team, cross country team and track. She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-State in soccer as a junior.

She’s the president of the National Science Honor Society, a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Olivia maintains a 103.6 grade point average and is ranked fifth in her class.

Olivia plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and plans to major in business.