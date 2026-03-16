Scholar Athlete of the Week: Malin Salas, Stevens High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Malin Salas from Stevens High School.
Malin is a four-year letterman for the varsity softball team where she has made First-Team Academic All-District.
She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Art Club and the Student Council. Malin performs community service through Elf Louise, Animal Care Services and a local food bank.
She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 15 percent of her class.
Malin plans to play collegiate softball and major in health science and become an ultrasound technician.
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About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
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