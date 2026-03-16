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WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Malin Salas, Stevens High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Malin Salas from Stevens High School.

Malin is a four-year letterman for the varsity softball team where she has made First-Team Academic All-District.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Art Club and the Student Council. Malin performs community service through Elf Louise, Animal Care Services and a local food bank.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 15 percent of her class.

Malin plans to play collegiate softball and major in health science and become an ultrasound technician.

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