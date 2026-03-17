The Hockey Hall of Fame expects to keep the US Olympic gold medal-winning pucks

United States' Jack Hughes celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Canada during the overtime period of the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TORONTO, ONT – The Hockey Hall of Fame says the pucks used to score the gold medal-winning men’s and women’s goals at the Milan Cortina Olympics are part of its permanent collection after being donated by the International Ice Hockey Federation.

The Hall released a statement about its artifacts from the Games on Wednesday, a day after Jack Hughes, who scored the golden goal in overtime for the U.S. men, told ESPN he wanted the puck so he could give it to his father, Jim.

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“These artifacts are preserved, exhibited and shared with fans worldwide through our museum and international outreach programs, ensuring that defining Olympic and World Championship moments remain protected and accessible to the global hockey community,” the Hall said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. “We hold tremendous respect for the men and women who create these unforgettable moments on the ice, and we remain committed to preserving their achievements in a manner that is responsible, secure and accessible to fans everywhere.”

The U.S. swept men's, women's and Paralympic sled hockey gold, beating Canada in each final to win all three for the first time in the same year. Megan Keller scored the women's golden goal, also in OT, and that puck is similarly enshrined.

“These donated items represent defining moments on the world’s biggest stage and carry powerful stories of national pride and hockey history at its highest level,” Hall of Fame President and CEO Jamie Dinsmore said in a statement Monday about the Olympic showcase. “The Olympics ’26 display will help ensure that these unforgettable Olympic moments are preserved for our guests from around the world to experience.”

A stick from American Brady Tkachuk and gloves from teammate Jack Eichel, along with jerseys from Canada captain Sidney Crosby and Sweden forward William Nylander, are among the more than 70 items that will be on display for a limited time.

“Since the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, the IIHF has provided the Hockey Hall of Fame with official pucks and other historic artifacts commemorating key moments from each Olympic hockey tournament, including Sidney Crosby’s iconic 2010 ‘Golden Goal,’ as well as Natalie Darwitz’s Gold Medal winning goal puck from the 2008 World Championships," the Hall said. “Our mission is to collect, preserve, research, exhibit, and promote artifacts, images, and stories that are significant to hockey’s worldwide legacy. Established to honor and preserve the history of hockey, the Hockey Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the game.”

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AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics