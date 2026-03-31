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Sports

Tiger Woods had hydrocodone pills in his pocket and bloodshot eyes at crash scene, authorities say

Associated Press

Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jason Oteri) (Jason Oteri)

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. – Tiger Woods’ eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his pupils dilated and he had hydrocodone pills in his pocket when interviewed at his car crash last week in Florida, according to a sheriff’s office report released Tuesday.

Woods’ movements were slow and lethargic, and he was sweating as he talked to deputies, according to an incident report released from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

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Deputies found two white pills, which were identified as the opioid hydrocodone used to treat pain, in his pocket, the report said.

When asked by a deputy if he took any prescription medications. Woods said, “I take a few.”

Woods told deputies he had been looking at his phone and fiddling with the radio before he clipped the truck in front of him last Friday, the report said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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