After missing more than two months with right knee injury, Stephen Curry returning for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry's pregame warmup is always a must-see show at Chase Center long before the main event, and the cheers were extra loud for his latest session now that he's finally healthy and back.

Curry ran out to the floor greeted by a warm ovation and was set to play about 25 minutes against Houston on Sunday night in his return from a two-plus-month absence because of a right knee injury. He wasn't in the starting lineup for his first game back.

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He signed a few autographs after his shooting routine then missed his full-court heave before disappearing into the tunnel.

“He's one of the most beloved players in league history, Bay Area history in any sport and I think a long absence like this reminds everybody how lucky we are to see him, to watch him, to coach him, to play with him,” coach Steve Kerr said. “So tonight's a special night because we're reminded of how lucky we've been and how lucky we still are.”

Kerr said before the game that it's still unclear how many of the remaining games Curry will play given Golden State has five contests in eight days with a back-to-back the rest of the way — and the expectation is he wouldn't play on consecutive nights.

“We're going to manage it accordingly. The plan for tonight would be shorter bursts and we'll see on the minutes,” Kerr said. “But first game back he's not playing 48 minutes.”

The schedule will be determined by how Curry feels and input from Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka knew Houston would have its hands full with No. 30 back.

“One of the best movers in the game. Four other guys at a time are concentrated on getting shots for him, so that’s not just one guy, and then does a good job in general with all the screens, off-ball actions, and pick-and-rolls,” Udoka said. "It’s a team effort. We need to be locked in on that, and obviously we’ve seen him enough and know some things that have hurt us in the past, and we need to prepare for that with him coming back.”

Curry scrimmaged several times this past week to test his injured right knee, and he said Saturday it was never a consideration to shut it down for the rest of the season. Kerr hoped to have Curry and younger brother Seth finally play together.

Kerr had said Saturday that Curry was expected to play for the first time since Jan. 30 against Detroit, though the Warriors listed him as questionable.

"He’s scheduled to play," Kerr said pregame Sunday.

After Saturday's practice, Curry said dealing with the pain is part of his “new normal” and the offseason will require a significant reset.

The 38-year-old Curry initially expected to be playing right after the All-Star break, but the recovery was prolonged by some difficult moments when he would feel good, push hard then pay for it the following day.

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring with 27.2 points per game and it has been frustrating.

The Warriors (36-41) had lost three straight games overall and were 13-25 this season without Curry — including 9-18 during this stretch with him sidelined by patellofemoral pain syndrome.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA