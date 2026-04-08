Fire breaks out at Rio de Janeiro Olympic Park; no injuries reported The roof of Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome is on fire, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Firefighters work to control a fire on the roof of Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Firefighters work to control the fire on the roof of Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) The roof of the Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome is on fire, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The roof of Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome is on fire, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
RIO DE JANEIRO – A fire broke out Wednesday morning at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome, prompting a major emergency response involving about 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles, authorities said.
Rio state military fire department said the blaze was under control and largely confined to the venue’s fabric roof. There have been no reported injuries, and the interior of the building — including the Olympic Museum — remained untouched.
While the cause of this latest incident is currently under investigation, the facility has a history of roof fires. Two similar blazes occurred in 2017, both caused by falling
paper sky lanterns.
Since hosting track cycling during the
2016 Summer Games, the Velodrome has served as a primary training base for Brazil’s national cycling and weightlifting teams.
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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