KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 6 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 6 of the 2021 high school football season!
Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. New Braunfels
|4-1
|11. Brandeis
|4-1
|10. Brackenridge
|4-1
|9. Floresville
|5-0
|8. Boerne Champion
|4-1
|7. Lanier
|4-0
|6. Taft
|5-0
|5. Alamo Heights
|5-0
|4. Johnson
|5-0
|3. Smithson Valley
|5-0
|2. Steele
|5-0
|1. Brennan
|4-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Poteet
|4-1
|11. Falls City
|3-1
|10. Natalia
|4-1
|9. Devine
|4-1
|8. Pleasanton
|4-1
|7. Somerset
|4-1
|6. Poth
|3-1
|5. Cuero
|4-1
|4. Navarro
|4-1
|3. Central Catholic
|4-1
|2. Marion
|5-0
|1. Shiner
|5-0