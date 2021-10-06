Clear icon
Big Game Coverage

BGC Game of the Week Preview: No. 9 Floresville vs. No. 5 Alamo Heights

District 15-5A Division II play opens with clash of 5-0 teams

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

A battle of undefeated teams headlines Week 7 of the KSAT 12's Big Game Coverage as 5-0 Alamo Heights hosts 5-0 Floresville at Orem Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO – A battle of undefeated teams headlines Week 7 of the KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, as Alamo Heights hosts Floresville at Orem Stadium.

These two District 15-5A Division rivals enter Friday night’s showdown with spotless 5-0 records. Floresville has posted wins against Antonian, Southwest, Southwest Legacy, Southside and La Vernia. Running back Dareion Murphy has racked up 688 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season, while quarterback Braeden Fuller has thrown 10 touchdowns and rushed for four of his own. The Mules have won every style of game: an offensive shootout with Boerne in Week 1, dominant performances against Churchill, Central Catholic and Canyon Lake, and an old-school defensive battle against Wimberley. Dual-threat quarterback James Sobey leads the offense with 832 yards passing and 11 touchdowns to go with 193 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground.

Which of these district powerhouses will take control of 15-5A-II? Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.

