KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 7 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 6 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. New Braunfels
|4-1
|11. Edison
|3-3
|10. Brandeis
|5-1
|9. Floresville
|5-0
|8. Boerne Champion
|4-1
|7. Brackenridge
|5-1
|6. Taft
|6-0
|5. Alamo Heights
|5-0
|4. Johnson
|6-0
|3. Smithson Valley
|5-0
|2. Steele
|5-0
|1. Brennan
|5-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Poteet
|5-1
|11. Falls City
|4-1
|10. Natalia
|5-1
|9. Devine
|4-1
|8. Marion
|5-1
|7. Pleasanton
|5-1
|6. Somerset
|5-1
|5. Cuero
|4-1
|4. Navarro
|4-1
|3. Poth
|4-1
|2. Central Catholic
|5-1
|1. Shiner
|6-0