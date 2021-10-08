WATCH LIVE at 6:20: KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage pregame party at Orem Stadium for Alamo Heights-Floresville district showdown

This week’s KSAT Big Game Coverage (BGC) pregame party headed to Orem Stadium for a big district showdown between Alamo Heights and Floresville. Both schools are in the district title hunt as we get ready for the stretch run of the high school football season.

These two District 15-5A Division rivals enter Friday night’s showdown with spotless 5-0 records.

Each Friday at 6:20 p.m. on KSAT.com, KSAT’s David Sears and RJ Marquez are going live from the week’s Big Game. Last week, we were live at Alamo Stadium for the Brack-Sam Houston game.

David and RJ are interacting with the fans, band members, cheerleaders, ROTC groups and students who are part of the atmosphere that makes Friday nights great.

The weekly livestream will start around 6:20 p.m. every Friday evening before kickoff. This is all part of our expanded KSAT Big Game Coverage throughout the 2021 season.

KSAT 12 Sports has also teamed up with Texas Sports Productions to stream more than 100 live high school football games across South Texas during the 2021 season for KSAT Insiders.

KSAT also has a weekly preview show Thursdays afternoons and a free Big Game Coverage newsletter this season.

Stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Another new addition to Big Game Coverage this season will be a live preview show each Thursday at 4 p.m. on KSAT.com, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT’s free streaming app.

KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including 12′s Top 12 ranking and the best players to watch.

You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.