Watch pro arena football live: San Antonio takes on Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25

The San Antonio Gunslingers are riding a two-game win steak into the Freeman Coliseum this Saturday

The end of the San Antonio Gunslingers game last Friday night was a nail biter!!! Three touchdowns in the last minute, then controversy, the final minute took over 22 minutes to complete!

The stream is part of a partnership between KSAT and Texas Sports Production, which also teams up with KSAT to stream high school sporting events.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum, next to the AT&T Center.

This is the second season for the Gunslingers, and their first in the National Arena League.

About the National Arena League & the San Antonio Gunslingers

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The San Antonio Gunslingers will play in the 2022 National Arena League season. The San Antonio Gunslingers will play all their home games at the Freeman Coliseum just outside of downtown San Antonio, Texas. The Freeman Coliseum has a seating capacity of over 9,000 for sporting events. The venue is a popular location in South Texas that has played host to concerts, professional bull riding, rodeos, wrestling, and boxing events. Freeman Coliseum has also been the home venue for a professional hockey team and multiple professional basketball teams.