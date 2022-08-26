BGC Week 1 Preview: Brandeis vs. O’Connor headlines three best games to stream Friday night

The Texas high school football season is upon us! As we get set to kick off Week 1, KSAT 12's Andrew Cely breaks down the three biggest matchups to watch live via streaming on the BGC App Friday night, featuring Brandeis vs. O'Connor, Wagner vs. Liberty Hill and Sotomayor vs. LEE.

The high school football season is finally here!

Week 1 features some great battles on the gridiron. A whopping 18 games kick off in the greater San Antonio area, while nine will be available to stream on the Big Game Coverage (BGC) app. Here’s a look at the three best matchups you can stream live on the first Friday night of the 2022 season:

Brandeis vs. O’Connor - Alamodome, 7 p.m.

The Broncos and Panthers renew one of the best rivalries in the Alamo City on Friday night. Brandeis has won 7 of the 11 all-time matchups between these two teams, including a 33-7 victory in their most recent meeting in Week 1 of last season. The intensity will be even higher this year, as both teams feel like they have something to prove. In 2021, Brandeis finished 7-3 overall during the regular season and lost in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, while O’Connor finished 3-7 overall and missed the playoffs entirely.

“We were definitely unhappy with how we finished,” Brandeis senior Brady Zingelmann said. “We’re ready to come back this year and take it all the way.”

“To go 3-7, I think it really affected us,” O’Connor junior Ryder Dorn explained. “We all kind of grew from that, especially our maturity level.”

Wagner vs. Liberty Hill - Panther Stadium, Liberty Hill, 7 p.m.

The Thunderbirds return to the Class 5A ranks for the first time since 2019, and they open their 2022 campaign on the road against powerhouse Liberty Hill. The Panthers stormed through the playoffs and came up one win short of the UIL Class 5A Division I State title in 2021. Meanwhile, Wagner advanced all the way to the state semifinals in their previous two seasons at the Class 5A Division I level in 2018 and 2019. Friday night’s showdown should be a perfect early-season litmus test for both squads.

LEE vs. Sotomayor - Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.

History will be made the moment Sotomayor takes the field on Friday night. The Wildcats will play the first varsity football game in program history against LEE. The Volunteers are looking for their own fresh start after finishing 1-9 overall in 2021 and 1-7 in District 28-6A play.

“We’re going to be the first for everything,” Sotomayor junior Jordan Daniel said. “It’s just all new and amazing to be here.”