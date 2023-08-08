‘This is special’: Southside football thrilled to play Somerset at Alamodome in KSAT Pigskin Classic

The Southside Cardinals take on the Somerset Bulldogs in the first game of a triple-header at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – The Southside Cardinals take on the Somerset Bulldogs in the first game of a triple header at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Alamodome.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

The second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2023 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms.

This year, the event is even bigger, with eight teams facing off over two days in front of thousands of screaming fans. You can learn more about all the games, tickets and more by clicking here.

The showdown between the two schools, who were both 10-win teams from a year ago, should be a competitive one with both programs again billed as contenders in their respective districts.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Bulldogs is set for 11:30 a.m.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

Preview: Cardinals vs. Bulldogs

. (KSAT)

Southside High School has tons of momentum coming off of last season after finishing as an area finalist and going undefeated in district play. As many as 12 starters on the team will return, including a veteran offensive line led by Aaron Abrego and their leading tackler, linebacker Paul Jaramillo.

In an interview with KSAT 12 Sports, Head Coach Ricky Lock said his team is very honored and excited to be playing in the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

“I think it’s a great thing for our school and community. We’re very fortunate to be asked and very honored. We’re excited to be here, and it should be a fun event,” Lock said.

Southside’s head coach said their games with Somerset always tend to be nail-biters, so it should be a good one for fans.

“We always have our hands full, it’s a rivalry game, and it’s always a war with us. It’s a good war, but it’s always a fun game because its so close and tight and the communities get into it. We’re excited to come to the dome and play,” Lock said.

And the Cardinals believe they have a team capable of not only winning in the dome, but repeating as district champs.

“There’s so many schools in San Antonio and so many on the South Side. It’s just a big honor to realize that we’ve made some headway with our program in the last few years. It’s just a big honor to represent that side of town. It’s huge for our community, to get the exposure, to get the opportunity to play in such a great venue,” he said.

Lock said the experience will be one each of the players will remember.

“For them to be a part of this is going to be special, they’ll remember this the rest of their lives,” he said.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Thousands will watch Antonian play Holy Cross, Southside take on Somerset, Jefferson face Uvalde and O’Connor versus Brandeis.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.