‘That excitement is good for them’: Antonian to play Holy Cross at Alamodome in first game of KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The Antonian Apaches will take on the Holy Cross Knights in the first game of the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic, on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Alamodome.

The second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2023 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms.

This year, the event is even bigger, with eight teams facing off over two days in front of thousands of screaming fans. You can learn more about all the games, tickets and more by clicking here.

The 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic opener should be a high-scoring classic quarterback duel, as both programs return veteran starters at the game’s most important position.

Kickoff between the Apaches and Knights is set for 7 p.m.

Preview: Apaches vs. Knights

Th Apaches’ title hopes begin with the return of all-state quarterback Jayce Toscano, who last year threw for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, along with receiver Raleigh Strode, who is back after catching 44 passes for more than 850 yards and 12 TD’s. The defense also appears strong, with the return of seven starters from last year’s nine-win team.

In an interview with KSAT 12 Sports, Head Coach Blake Fuschak said he never could have expected to have had his Antonian team chosen to play in something as esteemed as the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Watch the full interview at the top of this article.

“It’s an unbelieveable opportunity, for our kids, for our community. I’ve been at Antonian for 12 years, I would never have fathomed having this opportunity,” Fuschak said. “We really excited, we’re looking forward to it. Holy Cross is a long time rival. It’s going to be a competitive game. We’re just incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”

But with this chance comes a necessity to have to buckle down and stay focused, amid all the distractions.

“I think we’re going to have to calm the kids nerves, I think we’re going to have calm my nerves and our coaching staff’s nerves. I had the opportunity to play in the Alamodome, my father coached lots of games at the Alamodome and it really is a completely different, jaw-dropping setting. I think our kids will be up for it and I think that excitement is good for them, it’s good for them to play in a venue like this, as hard as they work, as hard as the kids at Holy Cross work, I think we both deserve this opportunity.”

The Apaches’ coach, however, knows that a win won’t be easy to come by.

“Anytime you play Holy Cross, you can expect a physical football game. They’re going to have physical, tough kids, and they’re going to get after it. If you’re not ready for a dogfight, then they’re going to jump on you early and often. We’ve got to be prepared for a physical football game for all four quarters,” Fuschak said.

