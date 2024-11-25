12’s Top 12: Week 14

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12’s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank: Record: 12. NB Canyon 10-2 11. Boerne 10-2 10. New Braunfels 9-3 9. East Central 9-3 8. Johnson 10-2 7. Smithson Valley 10-2 6. Brennan 10-2 5. Pieper 11-1 4. Harlan 11-1 3. Southwest 12-0 2. Alamo Heights 12-0 1. Steele 11-1

SUB 5A

Rank: Record: 12. Cole 7-5 11. Cotulla 8-4 10. Falls City 8-4 9. Canyon Lake 8-4 8. Antonian 8-3 7. Dilley 9-3 6. Somerset 9-3 5. La Vernia 9-3 4. Davenport 10-2 3. Randolph 10-2 2. Holy Cross 12-0 1. Poth 12-0

