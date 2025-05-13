Antonian softball, Central Catholic baseball advance to TAPPS state championships after thrilling Monday wins

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Antonian softball team extended its scorching 19-game win streak with an 11-5 triumph over Houston St. Agnes in the TAPPS Division I state semifinals on Monday, setting the stage for a shot at redemption in the state championship.

The victory was a sweet rematch for the Apaches, who fell to St. Agnes in last year’s TAPPS Division I title game.

This time, Antonian flipped the script to secure a spot in the 2025 state championship.

The Apaches will face Plano John Paul II on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., where both teams will battle for the coveted state trophy.

Meanwhile, Central Catholic’s baseball team, the reigning TAPPS 6A-Division I champions, kept their title defense alive with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over St. Pius X in Monday’s state semifinals.

The Buttons, who celebrated their first championship in 40 years last season, displayed poise under pressure to edge out their Houston rivals.

Now, Central Catholic stands one win away from back-to-back titles. They’ll take on the winner of Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy and Argyle Liberty Christian School in the state championship game on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

